Australia’s national carrier, Qantas, is explaining itself after around 300 people scored insanely discounted tickets for first class on its website on August 22.

CBS News detailed that return flights between the U.S. and Australia were 85% off, selling for roughly $3,390 instead of up to $20,000. Unfortunately for those who snagged the deal, Qantas said an error caused the discounted flights. The airline claimed the incorrect fares were due to an hours-long coding issue within its booking system.

Qantas isn’t honoring the first-class seat snags, but it doesn’t want to leave customers hanging due to its website’s mistake. The carrier explained in a statement how it’s making up for the issue.

“Unfortunately, this is a case where the fare was actually too good to be true,” Qantas told CBS News. “As a gesture of goodwill, we’re rebooking customers in Business Class at no additional cost.”

Business vs. First-Class

Qantas first-class flyers can access the carrier’s premier lounges before their flights. There’s a sommelier to provide the perfect beverage for your meal and a complimentary spa treatment for you to relax. Of course, there’s free wi-fi and priority boarding. Then, once on the plane, the perks include cotton pajamas and slippers, an amenities kit, and a seat with a massage function.

Business class with the carrier is obviously less elevated than first, but includes more than coach. One of the main differences separating it from the most luxe option is that business flyers only get access to that class’ corresponding lounges. Additionally, the carrier notes that the Business Suites and Sky Beds in this class have seats that “recline to a luxurious fully-flat bed.”

What Are Other Options For Flyers Subject To The Ticket Error?

If flyers don’t want to fly to business class, they can get a refund of their ticket purchase.