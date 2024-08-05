Nature and wildlife lovers have plenty of options for an eco-friendly vacation. While not all destinations excel in conservation efforts, there are sustainable hideaways that offer intimate experiences with nature.

Conservation is likely at the forefront of many travelers’ minds due to the climate crisis and the growing call for eco-friendly travel. Being sustainable while abroad is a higher priority than ever before.

Travelers can be more sustainable in many ways, one of which is visiting destinations committed to sustainability and the well-being of animals and their habitats. One such sustainable hideaway is Project Chimps, a unique sanctuary with a distinct appeal. Here’s what travelers should know about this secluded destination where they can have heartwarming interactions with animals.

More On Project Chimps

Brayden Winemiller / Unsplash

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, part of the Appalachian Highlands Range in the Eastern United States, Project Chimps is a hidden gem in Georgia. This sanctuary, located within the extensive mountain range that stretches through Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, provides refuge for nearly 100 retired research chimpanzees.

Project Chimps has operated since 2016 when it received the first group of chimps following a landmark decision to end unrestricted invasive experiments in the United States in September 2015. This decision necessitated a sanctuary where the chimps could flourish and receive proper care.

Project Chimps, along with The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which categorizes chimps as endangered, stepped up to provide this sanctuary. Notable figures in chimp conservation, such as Dr. Jane Goodall, have endorsed the organization.

Tourism Opportunities

Visitors to Project Chimps have many opportunities to see the thriving chimps. While the sanctuary is not open for daily tours, special events are held throughout the year. Discovery Days offer year-round chances to tour the habitats and hike the Chimp Trails. Animal lovers can also book private or group tours, allowing them to stroll around and enjoy peak wildlife sightings.

How To Get There From Atlanta

Project Chimps is less than two hours away from Atlanta, making it convenient for visitors flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia’s main airport. It is best to rent a car at the airport to drive to the sanctuary, just under two hours away.

The Best Time To Visit Project Chimps

The best time to visit the six-acre habitat is between July and April, when visitors can enjoy the nature trails of Project Chimps due to the warm temperatures. For optimal wildlife sightings, visiting earlier in the day when the chimps are more active is recommended.