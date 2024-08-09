There are people who like rawdogging flights — and then there are those who want shut-eye as soon as a plane takes off.

If you’re the latter, getting sleep on your flights is often something to look forward to after traversing the airport. That said, the sleep you get on an airplane doesn’t always feel like a reward. That can be due to the chilly air, noise, and uncomfortable seating travelers sometimes face.

The roundup below helps thwart those in-flight sleep busters. With lightweight travel items like the ones below, you can sleep soundly through your next flight nap and feel well-rested for your destination’s adventures.

5 Products For Getting The Best Sleep Ever On Your Next Flight

This 74.8-inch by 25.6-inch shawl can be a scarf or a blanket. It’s great for those who like being covered on flights for extra warmth and coziness. It also provides a barrier between you and the often chilly plane air. This plush pashmina-like shawl comes in 21 solid colors and prints. When you hop off the plane, you can effortlessly wear it as a scarf or fold it up and pop it in a bag. Customers like this blanket scarf because of its softness, weight, quality, and versatility.

This hammock dangles from the seat in front of you and can provide relief and support for your body’s bottom half. You can put your feet up or rest your tired legs on it. The length of the straps is adjustable depending on how long your legs are and how you want to use it. Moreover, the nap aid is lightweight so you can easily take it on the go. Its design includes memory foam for extra comfort.

This foot hammock is particularly useful for young or short travelers who struggle getting shut-eye because of uncomfortable dangling legs.

Noise-canceling headphones are a go-to for getting to sleep fast on a flight and ensuring that sleep is optimal. This pair is ideal for flying as they go over your ears with memory foam cushions to block hectic flight noises. The brand claims this model reduces ambient noises “by up to 90%.” Keep that in mind if you have them on and want to wake up mid-nap for food and beverage services.

Customers like the sound quality of these wireless and Bluetooth headphones. They also enjoy the model’s battery life, which equates to 60 hours of use.

This eye mask comes with a travel pouch and earplugs. It is very beloved — garnering 78% five-star reviews out of over 92,600 buyers. People love it for how much light it blocks, which is ideal for catching ZZZs on a flight. Moreover, it was praised for its comfort and quality.

The eye mask is made of memory foam that doesn’t put pressure on the eyes. Its design gives you room to shift your eyes and blink while you have it on if you need to.

A neck pillow and travel go hand in hand. Moreover, the go-to jet-setting staple is great for being as comfortable and well-rested as possible while catching a flight. Without one, your neck might be strained from being in an awkward or uncomfortable position throughout your plane ride.

This highly rated option is offered in various sizes depending on whether it’ll be used by a child or adult flyer. It also comes in a multitude of colors and can be folded in three different ways depending on how its user lays their head.