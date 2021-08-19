Private Travel Movement? From Private Planes to Exclusive Hotels, 7 Things To Know

Private travel used to be just for the super-rich and super-famous. Now, however, COVID-19 has forced us to reconsider who we travel with — and how we travel.

“Every service provider across the hospitality ecosystem is thinking about [private travel experiences,]” said Luis Vargas, CEO and founder of travel operator Modern Adventure, to CondeNast Traveler. “People want to be in smaller groups and with people that they know. And private travel is not just for the people for whom budget is no object.”

Basically, people no longer want to travel with people they don’t know — simply because it’s not safe to do so. And with the travel industry currently taking a nosedive thanks to the pandemic, affordable and intimate travel is becoming more affordable than ever before.

If you’re interested in trying out private travel for yourself — and even if you want to take a group of your close, fully-vaccinated friends with you — these seven things will help you make the most of it. You’d be amazed at how fun private travel can be when you try it out. You might never even go back to “regular” travel again!

Whether you want to book intimate travel close to home or in a far-away place — whether you prefer jets or sports cars — these tips and tricks will help make your intimate travel experience that much better.