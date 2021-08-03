Former President Barack Obama Is Now A Minority Owner In NBA Africa

Former President Barack Obama is joining NBA Africa as a strategic partner. The NBA launched its Africa business in May, which oversees the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Obama will have a minority equity stake in the organization and in his role, he will help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent, including programs and partnerships that support greater gender equality and economic inclusion. The league added that Obama will use his stake in the league to fund the Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa.

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States — using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” Former President Obama said in a statement. “By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people.”

He added, “I’ve been impressed by the league’s commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities.”

NBA Africa conducts the league’s business in Africa, including the (BAL), which held its inaugural season in May featuring 12 of the top club teams from 12 African countries. The first season was broadcasted to fans in at least 215 countries and territories and 15 languages.

“We have ambitious growth plans for NBA Africa and having President Obama join our efforts is a recognition that through sport, Africa can take its rightful place on the world stage,” said NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams. “We look forward to working with President Obama and our strategic investors to use basketball as an economic growth engine across the continent and as a platform to improve the health and wellness of one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations.”