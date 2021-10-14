Photo Credit: Getty
Popular Fall Activities You Can Do At These Black-Owned Farms
It’s one of the best times of the year, fall! Temperatures are cooling down and the leaves are changing colors. Autumn is a great time to get cozy outdoors and appreciate the change in seasons.
From apple picking and haunted attractions to hayrides, and more, here’s a list of five ways you can experience fun fall activities at Black-owned farms.
1. Head to the Pumpkin Patch at Hidden Gems Farm in Virginia
With activities like pumpkin picking, and indulging in apple cider donuts and apple cider ice cream, you don’t want to miss out on visiting Hidden Gems Farm in Centreville, Virginia this season.
Hidden Gems is a Black and veteran-owned farm that began over a shared passion for gardening and cooking that stems back to the owner’s upbringing of generational farming.
“Our mission is to provide ethically sourced and incredibly flavorful products with simple and clean ingredients for our community. We value quality over quantity, one on one conversations over transactions, respect over intolerance, and kindness above all,” a statement on the website reads.
To plan a trip, be sure to reach out to the family-run farm by email for a reservation.
2. Corn Maze and Haunted Adventure at Sweet Valley Ranch in North Carolina
Fred and Anita Surgeon are the owners of North Carolina’s Sweet Valley Ranch. If you’re looking for a fun family-friendly weekend activity, then head over to their ranch where you will find one-of-a-kind fall experiences such as the Backwoods Terror Ranch. This experience has been called one of the “scariest haunted attractions” in the state!
And if that’s too much, you can head to Sweet Valley for its pumpkin field, amusement park rides, inflatables, hayrides, animals, and more.
For more information on hours and tickets, click here.
3. Apple Picking and More at Detroit Urban Farm
Detroit Farm and Cider Mill is the city’s first and only cider mill, and it just so happens to be Black-owned, as we previously reported.
Located in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Detroit Farm and Cider is allowing visitors to experience fall in the most perfect way. There are more than 130 fruit trees that you can pick from, as well as its annual fall Harvest Festival, where you can enjoy hot cider and donuts, music, pumpkin picking, and hayrides through the orchard. It doesn’t get much better than this.
4. Horseback Riding at SOOFA Ranch in Atlanta
If you’re looking for a therapeutic experience this season, then check out SOOFA: a Black-owned ranch in Atlanta where horseback riding is used as a form of meditation.
Located in Fairburn, SOOFA is an acronym for Stretch Out On Faith Again. The goal for riders is reflection, overcoming anxieties, building confidence, and more.
5. Want to See Fall Colors? Head to a Black-Owned Winery
The best part of fall is watching the seasons change, most specifically the color of the trees, from green to shades of red, burnt orange, and yellow.
What better way to soak up such beauty than with a glass of wine? We can’t think of anything else better, either.
There are so many wineries to choose from this season in places like Sonoma, California and Baltimore, Maryland.
Not sure where to go? We have you covered with a directory of Black-owned wineries.
Check out our guide to Black-owned wines and wineries in each state by clicking here.
Cheers!
Related: 6 Exciting New Hotel Brands To Check Out For The Fall