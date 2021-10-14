Popular Fall Activities You Can Do At These Black-Owned Farms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Gems Farm (@hidden_gems_farm_va)

With activities like pumpkin picking, and indulging in apple cider donuts and apple cider ice cream, you don’t want to miss out on visiting Hidden Gems Farm in Centreville, Virginia this season.

Hidden Gems is a Black and veteran-owned farm that began over a shared passion for gardening and cooking that stems back to the owner’s upbringing of generational farming.

“Our mission is to provide ethically sourced and incredibly flavorful products with simple and clean ingredients for our community. We value quality over quantity, one on one conversations over transactions, respect over intolerance, and kindness above all,” a statement on the website reads.

To plan a trip, be sure to reach out to the family-run farm by email for a reservation.