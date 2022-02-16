Police Arrest Three Suspects In Murder Of Miami TSA Agent Shot In Front Of Her Toddler

Three people were arrested Monday and accused of the murder of a Miami TSA agent who was fatally shot in front of her three-year-old daughter. The victim, 24-year-old Le’Shonte Jones, a Transportation Security Administration officer at Miami International Airport, was murdered on May 3, 2021.

As NBC Miami reported, Javon Carter, 29, Romiel Robinson, 35, and Jasmine Martinez, 33, are facing murder charges in connection with Jones’ death. The murder occurred outside of the Coral Bay Cove Apartments after Jones returned home from working a shift.

The shooter was in a Nissan wearing a black hoodie, according to a Miami-Dade Police news release. A bullet hit Jones’ daughter during the attack and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Robinson and Carter are scheduled to be arraigned on February 24, while Martinez is awaiting extradition from Port St. Lucie.

“My daughter was taken away from me for a very senseless act,” Jones’ mother, Darlene Dukes, said at a news conference last year, NBC Miami reported. “She didn’t deserve to be taken away from me, her siblings, her friends, her cousins and especially from her daughter.”

Source: Facebook

The Miami Herald reported that Martinez was arrested for battery in 2016 after she allegedly hit Jones, who was dating Martinez’s ex-boyfriend. The case wasn’t prosecuted, however, Martinez was arrested again in 2018 for allegedly attacking Jones.

The murder took place one month after the victim appeared for a deposition in a case involving Martinez’s boyfriend and another woman, the Herald reports. Carter and Robinson also face charges.

Carter is facing charges for possession of a weapon, while Robinson is facing charges for drug possession, unlawful use of a communication device, resisting an officer without violence, as well as attempted murder charges in another case.

It is unclear if the three suspects have attorneys to speak on their behalf, NBC said.

