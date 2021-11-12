These Are The Best and Worst Airlines For Pets in 2021

Flying with your pets? You’re not alone.

Between January 2015 and December 2020, Delta Airline, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Alaska Airlines transported a combined total of over 1.9 million animals. In 2015, over half a million animals flew on U.S. Airlines. By the end of 2019, that number had decreased by 25%, with only 404,556 animals flying that year. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that number dropped another 24% in 2020, with only 311,149 animals boarding flights.

And those are just a few of the many statistics published in a recent study published by Veterinarians.org, which took many of their statistics from the US Department of Transportation. Through their extensive study, which analyzed consumer report data from January 2015 through December 2020, they were able to determine which airlines were the best and worst for pets.

“Not all pet-friendly airlines have the same policies and procedures when it comes to transporting pets,” reports the study. “Always contact your airline of choice for the most up-to-date information on travel guidelines and requirements (such as airline pet fees and/or the mandatory use of an airline pet carrier) so that you’re appropriately prepared to fly with your dog or cat.”

Before you pack Fido and Fluffy up for a trip, consider the best and worst airlines.