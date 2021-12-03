Need Some Extra Money This Holiday Season? Get Paid To Visit Pennsylvania

Need some extra money this holiday season? (Who doesn’t?) You can now get paid to visit Pennsylvania over the holiday season.

BonusFinder is looking to pay someone to review the brand-new Hollywood York Casino in Grantville, PA. Located in the Harrisburg district of Pennsylvania, the Hollywood York Casino boasts a thoroughbred horse racing track, over 2,480 slot machines, and 54 tables. Table games include 14 Poker tables, Black Jack, Roulette, Craps, Pai-Gow Poker, Three and Four Card Poker, Mini-Baccarat, and Let-It-Ride.

While BonusFinder says that their preferred offerings are in the realm of “online entertainment,” they’re offering to pay $500 for travel costs, plus $500 to spend in the casino, to one lucky winner.

“The appeal of the land-based casino still calls to many,” reports BonusFinder. “Thankfully, there are plenty of casinos offering in-person entertainment. Among these, the recently opened Hollywood Casino York, in Grantville, Pennsylvania. To celebrate its glittering arrival, we’re offering one winner the chance to visit the casino and let us know what they love about it!”

The entry dates are from 9 am PT Monday the 15th of November 2021 to 9 pm PT on Wednesday the 15th of December 2021. The competition is open internationally to anyone aged twenty-one (21) years or over. The winner will be contacted personally via BonusFinder by email or direct message on social media.

To apply for your chance to visit Pennsylvania, and get paid for it, click here.