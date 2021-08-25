This Olympic Gold Medalist Is Buying Her Mom A Food Truck In Texas

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock is using her earnings from the Olympics to buy her mom a food truck in Houston, Texas.

Tamyra won $250,000 in women’s 68 kg freestyle wrestling, and now she’s repaying those who helped pave the way to reach her dream.

She’s making good on a promise to buy her mom, Shonda Wells, a food truck of her own.

“It honestly just feels like it was just meant to be,” she told ABC13. “I feel like this is something that’s been in the making since I started wrestling. I always knew I could do it.”

She said her mom sacrificed so much over the years to allow her to pursue her passion.

“I just wanted to help my mom’s dream come true like she’s helped mine come true.”

When Cameron Davies, the owner of food truck manufacturing company Cruising Kitchens, heard of her plans to invest $30,000 into a truck, he decided to donate a food truck worth more.

Davies is gifting the family a $250,000 truck with “all the bells and whistles,” he told them while on a zoom call.

“It’s time for you to take care of her because she’s been taking care of you,” Davies said.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe it,” Wells replied with tears in her eyes. “Thank you so much. This is a dream come true.”

Olympic champ Tamyra Mensah-Stock makes mother’s dream come true with $250,000 surprise https://t.co/fBXujG7x7l via @ABC13Houston — Mensahtamyrastock (@MensahTamStock) August 12, 2021

USA Wrestling has a reward program that gives wrestlers who win gold $250,000, as reported in USA Today. That money includes the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s program that awards $37,500 for gold.

Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling when she defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu in the final round.