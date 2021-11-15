Ready To Live Off-The-Grid? Here Are 5 Tips For A Self-Sufficient Lifestyle

Off-the-grid living has become increasingly popular in the country. It can reward those who are keen on challenges and want a self-sufficient lifestyle. However, living off grid means different things to different people.

Some want to connect with nature, some want an environmentally friendly home, while others seek financial freedom from the high cost of living seen in many urban areas today.

“Regardless of the reasons, off-the-grid living usually means more independence—or complete independence—from traditional energy sources. Making this transition to your new lifestyle requires careful planning and research,“ says Marshall McCraw a licensed Land Professional with National Land Realty, a real estate land broker.

For him, whether you want 5 or 500-acres, one of the most important elements of this plan is choosing the right property for your home site.

We’ve created this list that can help you find your perfect off-grid property.