Off-the-grid living is a unique lifestyle that is not for everyone. It has its own complex benefits and struggles. The lifestyle typically promotes a more independent way of living and cuts back on modern conveniences. People who live off the grid are more self reliant and tend to live more sustainable lifestyles since they depend on fewer public utilities.

A big appeal for people who live off-the-grid or are interested in it is the environmentally-friendly aspects. With a significant amount of their environmental footprint reduced, people can feel satisfied with their positive impact on the world. Also, the sense of independence that off-the-grid living people have is something they can be proud of.

This way of life helps people reconnect with nature too. Many people who are interested in the lifestyle have lived in big metropolitan areas where they do not feel at peace. Some people have not had the opportunity to experience the spiritual and physical benefits that typically come with a lifestyle like this. For example, healthier eating and a greater sense of joy.

But transitioning to an off-the-grid lifestyle is no easy task. Travelers who have a tighter budget or simply do not want to fully transition to off-the-grid living have other options though. Booking an off the grid Airbnb is an alternative method for travelers who want to experience or try out the lifestyle. Here are our top picks for a summer getaway off the grid.

Our Top 5 Off-The-Grid Airbnbs

Secluded Intown Treehouse

Photo credit: Airbnb

Surprisingly, this Airbnb is a secluded treehouse in Atlanta. Although it looks pretty remote, it is actually not a far drive from the city. This Airbnb’s location may be a benefit for those who live in or are visiting the Atlanta metro area since they do not have to go far from the central areas. A weekend summer getaway may be just what travelers need to unplug and reconnect with the world around them.

This Airbnb is located in a quiet, residential area so travelers can rest assured that they can still reach civilization. The treehouse has some great features too and has even been named Airbnb’s #1 most wish-listed property in the world. Travelers can explore the lush greenery of the south from the nearly floor-to-ceiling windows of the treehouse. There are three different areas that are connected by rope bridges. The sitting room (called the Mind) is an antique space that overlooks the woods. Body is the name of the bedroom (which sleeps two) and a cool feature of it is that the bed is on wheels, so travelers can move around for the best views. Spirit is the hammock deck where guests can unwind and overlook the 165-year-old pine tree that supports the treehouse suite.

The treehouse is open to the elements, so the summer is likely the best time to book it. Travelers who are not used to the southern summer heat can use the treehouse’s fan. Also, the hosts of this property recommend booking a rental car but the treehouse is also reachable by public transportation.

Meadowlark Treehouse At Montana Treehouse Retreat

Photo credit: Airbnb

This treehouse is a secluded retreat that provides a rustic glamping experience. It is set in a five-acre private forest in Montana, so guests can enjoy the separation from the rest of the world. The location of this off-the-grid Airbnb is not terribly far from Whitefish, which is a nearby city. Montana is a well-known nature paradise where travelers can immerse themselves in the surrounding landscape and see wildlife.

There are technically two treehouses on site (about 100 feet apart) but they are situated so travelers can maintain privacy. This Airbnb is located just 30 minutes away from Glacier National Park, so it is a convenient place to stay if travelers want to explore the park. Another perk that goes along with this location is the fact that visitors can experience nature while also having access to some modern appliances. The first floor of the treehouse has a full bathroom that includes a full-sized shower. This Airbnb has a four-guest maximum.

Treehouse At Bliss Ridge Farm – Best Views In VT!

Photo credit: Airbnb

Guests can enjoy this treehouse located on a farm. There is no public transportation near this location so travelers may need to rent a vehicle. It is quite secluded, which makes it one of the best off-grid Airbnbs, although Moretown village is about five minutes from the farm. This treehouse is only one out of two treehouses located on the Bliss Ridge Farm. The property is near the farm’s hay fields and there is even a spring-fed pond where guests can swim near the farmhouse.

It is important to note that this treehouse is not open at all times of the year. The treehouse is only open from May through October. Up to seven guests can stay in this Airbnb at one time. This special treehouse has a solar panel that can support the lights and charging for cell phones. Cell service is spotty out in the woods but there is cold and hot water at the kitchen sink. Guests can enjoy the organic farm since the hosts share their fresh (and tested) spring water. Because life at the farm depends on the land, the hosts ask that guests do not bring plastic water bottles on the property.

Heward’s Fully Restored 1920’s Sheep Wagon #1

Photo credit: Airbnb

This quirky Airbnb is a truly unique place to stay. Fans of westerns or rustic life on the road will enjoy staying in this sheep wagon. It is located in Wyoming and has been on the hosts’ family ranch since the 1920s. Due to its location, guests will see sheep and cattle, so this Airbnb is best for people who are not scared of farm animals. It fits four guests at the maximum.

This wagon has a full-size bed inside that can fit two people but guests can add an optional bed that can fit two more. There is a fully-restored, wood-burning cooking oven and the Airbnb comes with some kitchen supplies. This means that travelers can live out their fantasy of living on the land and not have to eat out during their stay. Guests can even plug in their own generator if they want to have lights and power. Living the simple lifestyle out on the ranch is just a few clicks away for those who want to try out the off-the-grid lifestyle.

The GlassHouse: Hudson Valley Tiny Home With Firepit

Photo credit: Airbnb

This off-the-grid Airbnb is a tiny home in the middle of the woods which is quite isolated. It is located in a forest preserve so guests can take in the lush green surroundings during their visit. This accommodation is just about an hour away from NYC and is the perfect place to have a woodland adventure. It is near the Appalachian Trail, so hikers and nature adventurers can explore the area easily. There are also private trails on the land and the Airbnb is a few minutes away from Fahnestock State Park.

The amount of wildlife that travelers may see is a special feature of this Airbnb. Bird watchers are in luck since various types of birds may visit them. Butterflies and deer also frequent the area so travelers can have an immersive experience with the surrounding wildlife. Although this tiny home is quite rustic, guests will find that the inside is pretty luxurious. There are sprawling windows that offer the best views of the 100 acres of land that is around the tiny home. Travelers can enjoy a plush queen-sized bed, dining table, and modern kitchen which help complete the glamping experience. On top of that, there is heat and air conditioning for year-round comfort. Even though this location promotes an unplugged experience, if guests so choose, they can also connect to WiFi.