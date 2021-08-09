NYCC Is Just Around The Corner - Here Are 10 Things You Need To Do To Prepare

NYCC is back!

For the first time since 2019, New York Comic Con is back to being live and in person. The Reedpop-produced fan convention which celebrates all things comics will return to the Jacob Javits Center on Thursday, October 7, 2021, and will run until Sunday, October 10.

The Javits Center is taking all necessary precautions to ensure your safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On August 3, 2021, the city of New York announced that it will be putting in place requirements for vaccination verification at NYC events, with official guidance to be released by August 16,” reads a statement on the convention’s website. “We are closely monitoring these changes and working with the Javits Center to update our health and safety guidelines for NYCC 2021. We will update our website once NYC has issued its guidance and message attendees as soon as possible about how this will impact NYCC protocols.”

As of this writing, all physical tickets for NYCC are sold out. (Don’t worry — there’s still a virtual option to pursue)

But attending NYCC involves more than just showing up at the Javits. To help you prepare for this event (since we know it’s been a while since you’ve been out of the house), we’ve come up with this list of helpful, but practical, ideas to help you make your experience the best one yet.

Here are 10 things you need to do to prepare for New York Comic Con.