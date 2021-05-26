NYC's Little Island Park Is Now Officially Open

Little Island Park is New York City‘s newest urban oasis. According to ENR New York, the public park, which opened Friday, is located off of the West Side Highway, between West 13th and 14th Streets.

Resting atop 132 pillars the park’s designers call “tulip pots,” due to their tulip-like shape, Little Island Park spans across 2.4 acres. The tulip pots are of varying heights, causing the park’s ground to gently slope up and down rather than having the typical flat grade.

The park, which looks as if it is floating over the Hudson River, is accessible to people of all abilities, and includes walking paths and a 687-seat amphitheater for musical performances and entertainment called The Amph. Visitors can explore Little Island Park daily from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. However, beginning at noon, timed entry reservations are required to enter the park.

Another area, known as The Playground, contains food and drink options, as well as restrooms. Smoking, bicycles, skateboards, dogs, and outside alcohol are prohibited.

The plans for the park, which were first revealed seven years ago, were finally brought to fruition thanks to a $260 million donation from billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, the husband of Diane von Furstenberg, to transform Manhattan’s West Side.

Due to his generous contribution, Little Island has been nicknamed Diller Island. The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation has also agreed to pay for maintenance for the park for the next 20 years.

Longtime neighborhood resident, Janet Alvarez, was happy to finally be able to visit the park after waiting years for it to be completed.

“I’m bursting with emotion,” she said. “And to see people smiling and looking happy and with the mask off. It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood.”

For more information on Little Island Park, visit littleisland.org/rules-and-faqs.

