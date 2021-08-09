Photo Credit: Daniel Zuchnik
NY ComicCon Is Around The Corner - Here Are 10 Things You Need To Do To Prepare
NY ComicCon is back!
For the first time since 2019, New York Comic Con is back to being live and in person. The Reedpop-produced fan convention which celebrates all things comics will return to the Jacob Javits Center on Thursday, October 7, 2021, and will run until Sunday, October 10.
The Javits Center is taking all necessary precautions to ensure your safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On August 3, 2021, the city of New York announced that it will be putting in place requirements for vaccination verification at NYC events, with official guidance to be released by August 16,” reads a statement on the convention’s website. “We are closely monitoring these changes and working with the Javits Center to update our health and safety guidelines for NY ComicCon 2021. We will update our website once NYC has issued its guidance and message attendees as soon as possible about how this will impact NYCC protocols.”
As of this writing, all physical tickets for NYCC are sold out. (Don’t worry — there’s still a virtual option to pursue)
But attending NYCC involves more than just showing up at the Javits. To help you prepare for this event (since we know it’s been a while since you’ve been out of the house), we’ve come up with this list of helpful, but practical, ideas to help you make your experience the best one yet.
Here are 10 things you need to do to prepare for New York Comic Con.
Book Your Airfare Now
As of right now, flights are still going in and out of the greater New York City area. But you will save a lot of money if you fly into Newark Airport (EWR) instead of JFK or LGA. Then, take a discount bus into Manhattan from EWR (trips can be as low as $17 on Coach USA).
Book Your Hotel Now
Hotels for NYCC book up very quickly. If you know where you’re going in New York City, you can book an inexpensive hotel a little further away from the Javits Center to save some money.
The Belnord Hotel on West 87th Street is just a few Subway stops away from the Javits, and it’s currently being advertised for $125/night.
Get Costumes
There’s really no point in going to NYCC if you’re not going to get some amazing costumes.
Keep Abreast Of The Updates
Subscribe to NYCC’s latest updates via their e-mail list (which you can sign up for on their website) or by following their Twitter feed. Plans do change and being that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, anything is possible.
Budget Accordingly
Even if you’ve already booked your hotel, airfare, and NYCC passes, you’re still going to need some money for things like food, souvenirs, transportation, Uber/Lyft/taxi, and any possible emergency. Plan to take at least an additional $250/day to be on the safe side.
Stay Hydrated
October in New York has an average temperature in the 60s during the day, and in the 50s at night. But it’s also very humid at times, especially in Manhattan proper. If you do plan to go to New York Comic Con, dress in layers, so you can put on and remove sweaters as necessary.
Wear Comfortable Shoes
You’re going to be walking a lot at NYCC. The Javits Center is almost one million square feet. As much as you might want to wear those cute heels, leave them home. Your feet will thank you.
Keep a Friend or a Family Member Apprised Of What You're Doing
While Manhattan is no longer the “concrete jungle” it was once was back in the 1970s, it’s still a big city. It’s very easy to get lost (especially if you aren’t used to being in a big city), and crime — while uncommon — is still a possibility.
Check-in periodically with a close friend or a family member…or, better yet, go to NYCC with a friend or a family member.
Follow The Mask Mandate
When it comes to the mask mandate, New York City — and NYCC — don’t play. It’s imperative to check the official NYC Portal to see when masks are, and aren’t, required. Since New York Comic Con is indoors, masks are required to be worn as of this writing. But if it makes you feel better, it’s a perfect opportunity to whip out your best Kitana (from Mortal Kombat) or The Mandalorian cosplay ideas.
Get Vaccinated
Really. There’s no excuse at this point. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not going. PERIOD.