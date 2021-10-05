Here Are 5 Things To Do In Nigeria To Travel Like A Local

On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained its independence. Today, it’s a top tourist destination for Black Americans — and Black people all over the world.

According to the US State Government, it’s the most populous country with the largest economy in all of Africa. That means there’s absolutely no shortage of things to do and places to see. Also, worthy of note is the fact that travel to the country isn’t restricted as much due to COVID-19. (However, the American government does caution travelers against going to the country until the pandemic subsides more.)

It’s not enough to just visit national parks and go on safaris — that’s really something that any tourist can do when visiting Nigeria. Rather, it’s important to travel like a local when you’re in the area.

That’s why we thought it best to give you a list of things to do that your average Nigerian citizen would do on a given day. More than just visit all the “tourist traps,” we invite you to enjoy Nigeria in all its splendor and glory by doing these five things that the average local would do.