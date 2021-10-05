Photo Credit: Awaji-Tono Etex
Here Are 5 Things To Do In Nigeria To Travel Like A Local
On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained its independence. Today, it’s a top tourist destination for Black Americans — and Black people all over the world.
According to the US State Government, it’s the most populous country with the largest economy in all of Africa. That means there’s absolutely no shortage of things to do and places to see. Also, worthy of note is the fact that travel to the country isn’t restricted as much due to COVID-19. (However, the American government does caution travelers against going to the country until the pandemic subsides more.)
It’s not enough to just visit national parks and go on safaris — that’s really something that any tourist can do when visiting Nigeria. Rather, it’s important to travel like a local when you’re in the area.
That’s why we thought it best to give you a list of things to do that your average Nigerian citizen would do on a given day. More than just visit all the “tourist traps,” we invite you to enjoy Nigeria in all its splendor and glory by doing these five things that the average local would do.
Yankari National Park & Game Reserve
Located just east of Abuja and south of Gombe, the Yankari National Park & Game Reserve is the perfect place to see elephants.
Reportedly, this national park has the highest concentration of elephants on the entirety of the African continent. You can best see them from the Tonlong Gorge.
The Lennox Mall
With more than 5,000 sq. ft. of retail and luxury stores, The Lennox Mall is the perfect place to shop like a local in Nigeria. It also has a great food court!
Benin City
A well-lived in, and well-loved, industrial town, Benin City is located just east of the Okomu National Park.
Stop by Igun Street to see some of their shops that specialize in bronze sculptures, or take a trip to the National Museum branch in the area.
Freedom Park
Located right in the heart of Lagos, Freedom Park was “born out of the ruins of Her Majesty’s prisons,” according to its official website.
Today, it’s an arts and recreation center and the perfect place to catch some local concerts or patronize some local artisans.
Dreamworld Africana
Traveling to Nigeria with the little ones? Stop by Dreamworld Africana, an amusement park complete with roller coasters, games, and even a cute merry-go-round.