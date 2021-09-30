Heading To New York? Here Are Seven Spots For Some On Point Bagels

When somebody mentions New York, what comes to mind? Noise and congestion, yes. Also, rats the size of small dogs. Endless construction. Impatience. All true. But what about the food? The pizza is great, and with all due respect to Chicago, their “pizza” is more like a delicious tomato pie. It’s too thick to fold and take with you, and you probably can’t get one for a dollar like you can for a slice here. So yes, New York is the runaway winner on that front. Other popular foods include baconeggandcheese (yes, it’s said as one word), the chopped cheese sandwich, and of course, bagels. While you can technically get them just about anywhere, including street carts in the morning, not all bagels are created equal.

Some look like somebody sat on them for about a year without moving (we’re not referring to the flat bagels, we mean the regular bagels that are on the struggle bus). Authentic bagels are made on site, and usually have a thick, fluffy appearance.

Where can you find authentic bagels in this concrete jungle? Here are seven places.