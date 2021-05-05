New York City Announces Full Reopening By July 1

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City has declared July 1st as the day the city will reopen. This is a huge feat for New York in terms of the 10,000 people whose lives were lost within March 2021, the first month of the pandemic in the United States. Now, the city reports over 30,000 COVID-19 deaths with the rate of cases dropping from the nearly 1 million infected New York City residents.

The Mayor is hoping that this announcement and the recent decline of COVID-19 patients is going to lead to one of the most lively summer seasons in New York City. The economy will restore once businesses, storefronts, casual activities, and daily excursions will be more accessible when New Yorkers feel more comfortable going outside while coronavirus restrictions loosen. The likelihood of there being a major influx of tourists who fly to New York City after July 1st, is high.

Photo Credits: Florian Wehde

Over 6 million vaccines have been distributed across the city of New York and the population has been awakening to the idea of achieving herd immunity. There has been a huge push for vaccinations with various destinations and sites popping up all over New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio has made it clear that the American Museum of Natural History is having free vaccinations ordered for New York residents to take advantage of in order to allow New York to reopen at a faster rate.

Photo Credits: Quinn Villarreal

By the end of May, curfews on late-night food and bars should be lifted so that locals can indulge at their local bars for an afternoon drink.

New York City has gone through some of the most intense phases throughout the pandemic as a major city. The West and East Coast were epicenters for the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and this is a huge turning point for the future of the United States and reviving the country’s economy where large urban communities can finally begin to function normally.