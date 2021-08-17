New Orleans Indoor Venues Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test

If you’re planning to travel to New Orleans anytime soon, you’ll need to make sure you have your vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result from within the previous 72 hours on hand. Many indoor venues are now requiring individuals to show one of the two documents in order to gain entry, according to CNN.

Last week, the city’s mayor, LaToya Cantrell, along with New Orleans Health Department Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, announced the new mandated measures. These guidelines will affect a number of different types of businesses, including restaurants, bars, gyms, event spaces, and entertainment venues of all sizes, from bowling alleys, pool halls, and arcades to stadiums, casinos, and concert halls.

The new rules follow a state-wide mask mandate, which went into effect last month, requiring masks to be worn by everyone in indoor venues as well as in large outdoor gatherings. The mask mandate will remain in effect at least until September 1. These measures are part of an attempt to combat Louisiana‘s rising COVID-19 rates.

With more than 2,900 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the number is the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, according to state health officials. Emergency medical services have been severely overwhelmed. Less than 38% of Louisianans have been fully vaccinated, leaving the state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S.

Mayor Cantrell issued a warning, urging people not to try to avoid following the rules.

“Don’t look for reasons to be the exception,” she said. “Don’t look for the loopholes. Look for your vaccination card and be prepared to show it.”

Vaccination status may be proven a variety of ways, including via LA Wallet App’s SMART Health Card or by showing an original CDC vaccination card or a digital photograph or photocopy of the back and front of it. Proof of vaccination issued by other states, countries, or the World Health Organization are also acceptable.

