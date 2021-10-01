Of The 25 Most Neighborly Cities In America In 2021, These Are The Top 5

A recent survey conducted by Neighbor.com revealed the 25 most neighborly cities in America in 2021. And you might be surprised which cities made the list.

When most people think of “neighborly cities in America,” they often think of small-town, Middle America-type towns. But Boston (No. 7 on the list) and Pittsburgh (No. 9 on the list) certainly don’t qualify as small towns. In fact, they’re amongst the biggest cities in the United States. The same, of course, goes for Baltimore (No. 24) and San Francisco (No. 25).

Of the top 25 most neighborly cities in America, more than half of them are major cities.

Salt Lake City, UT, came in at No. 16, while San Jose, CA, came in at No. 12. Indianapolis, IN, and Colorado Springs, CO, are at No. 20 and 21, respectively, on the list. Even Washington, D.C. — the nation’s capital — just missed the top 5 list, coming in at No. 6.

And according to Neighbor.com, they had certain criteria for the neighbors to meet in order to be considered for the list.

“This year, the data is a little different. We still looked at important factors like charitable giving and volunteering, but we also scoured the internet for new factors to consider, including which cities are the happiest. We also surveyed people across the nation and learned what it means to be a good neighbor,” they wrote.

So, which cities made the top 5? Take a look.