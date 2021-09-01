Celebrate National Potato Month This September With The Great Spud Getaway

If you’re passionate about potatoes, McAlister’s Deli has something extra special in store for you. To celebrate National Potato Month, the American chain of fast-casual restaurants is launching The Great Spud Getaway in honor of their beloved giant spuds menu item.

The winner will receive a four-day, three-night all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to Boise, Idaho which is arguably America’s potato capital.

To set the tone and really take the theme to the next level, the accommodation will be the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, which is exactly what it sounds like — a six-ton potato structure transformed into an intimate respite with a queen-sized bed, bathtub, backyard, indoor fireplace, and record player.

Abby Blossom

The lucky potato enthusiast and their guest will also have an opportunity to partake in several potato-themed activities, including the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a 72-foot semitrailer carrying a four-ton larger-than-life potato on board.

Fun fact: the potato is 802 times heavier than the largest potato ever grown, which weighed 11 pounds and would be enough to make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes.

And the pièce de résistance? The winner will also receive a year’s supply of free giant spuds from McAlister’s Deli.

“At McAlister’s Deli, we have a community of guests who are passionate about our giant spuds,” Danielle Parra, Vice President of Marketing at McAlister’s Deli, told Travel Noire. “We like to call those fans our ‘Spud Buds’ and this September, we’re celebrating them through a special opportunity with ‘The Great Spud Getaway’. McAlister’s Deli is synonymous with fresh food and friendly hospitality, so we are bringing those values to life with the sweepstakes by hosting a loyal ‘Spud Bud’ customer in the heart of spud country.”

The sweepstakes coincides with National Potato Month, and begins September 1st at 10:00 am ET through September 14th at 11:50 pm ET. To enter the “The Great Spud Getaway,” post or tweet a photo of your spud creation using #spudbudsweeps and tagging @McAlistersDeli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), or Instagram (@mcalistersdeli).

For more info, including the terms and conditions, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com/spud-buds.