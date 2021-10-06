Coming To Life: New Murals Are Adding Color To The Streets Of Morocco

If you’ve visited Moroccan cities like Marrakesh, Agadir, Rabat, Essaouira, Casablanca, or one of a slew of others, you’ve likely noticed the many large and colorful murals gracing the walls of it buildings. According to Africa News, these murals first started springing up in Casablanca two decades ago.

Today, it is a highly popular form of art in the North African country.

Last month, Jidar, Rabat’s Street Art Festival, was held for the sixth year. The festival has become known as one of the top street art events, attracting artists from all over the world. More than 20 artists from Morocco and abroad came to participate in the 10-day festival. The result was the addition of nine new mural paintings decorating the walls in various neighborhoods throughout the capital city.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna

From lifelike portraits of everyday Moroccan people to wondrous works of fantasy, the murals depict various types of images. Some include scenery of bazaars and mountain, desert, and beach paintings showcasing the country’s diverse landscape.

Supporters, artists, and organizers of events such as Jidar believe that street art not only enhances urban environments aesthetically, but boosts citizen morale as well, by adding colorful and inspiring visuals that enliven monotonous surroundings.

Photo credit: Brigitta Schneiter

“Creating a work of art on a wall is not only a way to help enhance a space but also to give it a colorful, warm, friendly tone, allowing the eyes and the mind to soak up a new reality, which is that urban culture is gaining influence and consistency in Morocco,” said Mohamed Khayat, press officer at the D’art Louane international cultural association.

Salah Malouli, the artistic director of Jidar, said, “Adding color to an aggressive space calms the spirits. It’s really quite simple; it’s a very basic concept. You bring color into a neighborhood that is struggling, people appreciate the work, children grow up with colors, with a more colorful vision.”

Photo credit: Fadel Senna

