5 IG Moments From Accra Fashion Week That Blew Us Away

Last week, African fashion designers from around the globe came together to showcase their talents at the 2021 Accra Fashion Week.

Although not heavily covered by the media, we couldn’t help but notice the stunning looks and models that made this week of fashion what it was. From Dec. 9-12, the 5th installment of the annual event featured parties, seminars, model contests, and of course a full display of unique African fashion.

We wanted to share a few of our favorite looks from the runway, so you can be blown away, too. Here are X moments from Accra Fashion Week we couldn’t help but mention. While most designers weren’t tagged in the event’s official photos on Instagram, we wanted to shout out Meg Morrison (Ghana), Pelliguen (Ghana), FNEtia (UK), Clavon Leonard (USA), and Fundiva Exclusives(Nigeria)— some of the African designers who participated in the 2021 event. You can also find the full list of designers (and photos) here.