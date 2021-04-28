Nominate A Mom, Nurse, Teacher, Or Military Member For A 6-Night Luxury "Maycation" At Sandals Resorts

The last year has been stressful for all of us. Nurses, military personnel, teachers, and especially moms, have had to go above and beyond during these uncertain times. So, why not treat them to some much-deserving time away?

Sandals Resorts is bringing back its “Maycation” giveaways to celebrate those on the frontline. Throughout the month of May, Sandals will give these “all-in” heroes the chance to win a 6-night luxury all-inclusive vacation for two at one of their 15 beachfront locations throughout the Caribbean.

“During a year that saw immense change in nearly every facet of life, we’re celebrating something that will always remain consistent: the continued heroism of these extraordinary men and women,” said Maggie Rivera, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, Unique Vacations, Inc. “It has always been in our company’s DNA to recognize and honor those who have continuously contributed and strengthened the fabric of their communities. A day simply isn’t enough to honor all that they’ve done for us this year and every year and we’re thrilled to be able to reward them throughout the month of May.”

Want to nominate a nurse, teacher, active or retired military member, or even yourself? Visit www.sandals.com/maycation, upload a photo of the nominee, and share a brief explanation of why they deserve this dream getaway. Winners will be selected randomly and announced every Friday including May 7, May 14, May 21, and June 4, 2021, for a grand total of 31 giveaways.

You’ll find Sandals Resorts locations in Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas, and Barbados, with a 16th location coming to Curacao in Spring 2022. The 31 lucky winners and their guests can indulge in as many as 16 unique restaurants, the most innovative bars, have access to world-class land and water sports, and enjoy day and night entertainment, making for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive luxury getaway.