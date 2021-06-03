Military Families Are Granted Free Admission To All U.S. National Parks

In honor of Memorial Day, U.S. National Parks and the Defense Department created the Live Well Initiative. The initiative allows Gold Star Families to have free admission to national parks and other American landmark destinations.

Black soldiers take up a pretty large percentage of the current military base and active-duty population. Black men and women take up roughly 20% of the current Army population, while they are the third-largest demographic to be enrolled in service.

The Interagency Annual Military Pass is now offered to all Military families and veterans, that way they can access statewide government parks and national recreational parks that may have an entrance fee.

Gold Star Families can take advantage of the new benefits extension by printing out this ‘Gold Star Family Free Access Voucher.’ By signing this voucher, the family is agreeing that they have lost a relative to military service and can place the pass on their dashboard after parking inside the national facility.

Veterans can easily showcase either their Veteran Health Identification Card, Department of Defense ID Card, Veteran ID Card, or a U.S. driver’s license that has a veteran designation on the identification card. Here is a list of U.S. National Parks and recreational centers that allow the Interagency Passes.

The passes are available for cars with up to 3 adults inside the vehicle at national parks that charge on a per person basis. The National Park Service website outlines more FAQs and details about the new Live Well Initiative and how patrons can take advantage of the opportunity to roam across America’s most beautiful statewide parks at no-cost.