Earlier this year, Milan’s local government made a second failed proposition to ban takeout – commonly called “takeaway” in the U.K. and Europe.

Foodies have nothing to fear, for now, as the threat to late-night noshing was thwarted. Sky News reported in late April that the ban was scrapped due to backlash. Its failure comes after similar legislation was protested against in 2013 by the city’s Occupy Gelato movement.

The more recent proposal was to ban food and drink sales for outdoor consumption after 12:30 a.m. on weekdays and 1:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays. The restriction particularly targeted the sale of pizza and gelato, two of Italy’s most iconic foods for citizens and tourists alike. The ban would have impacted 12 Milan districts, including Brera, Ticinese, Isola, and more.

Why Did Milan Propose A Takeaway Ban Earlier This Year?

Some Milanese locals reportedly called for quieter late-night streets, particularly in residential areas. Milan’s Deputy Mayor for Public Security, Marco Granelli, explained, “The goal is to seek a balance between socializing and entertainment, and the peace and tranquility of residents.”

Sky News detailed that Granelli, a supporter of the more recent proposal, said the city’s local government wasn’t pushing the ban anymore. Moreover, the councilman claimed that the city was shifting its target toward alcohol consumption.

Critics argued the ban would have fined Italians and tourists for enjoying a late-night pizza or a gelato scoop. President of the Italian Federation of Public Businesses, Lino Enrico Stoppani, was against the restriction. He said, “The anti-ice cream law was absurd and was a devastating message for the tourism we live on.”

Meanwhile, the secretary general of Confcommercio Milano Lodi Monza e Brianza (the representative body of commerce, tourism, and services in the region), told CNN the ban was “against common sense.”

“If an Italian family goes out for a pizza and wants to go for a walk after and have a gelato, they will be fined under this ordinance,” Marco Barbieri asserted. “Milan has many areas that are perfect for the ‘movida’ (partying) that won’t disturb residents. They need to be opened later, not closed earlier.”