Mike Tyson To Become Cannabis Ambassador In Malawi

Mike Tyson, who invests big in the cannabis industry in the US, has become the spokesperson for one of the largest marijuana communities in the world.

As our sister brand AfroTech recently reported, the former world heavyweight champion made the news after announcing his Tyson 2.0 project in partnership with Columbia Care Inc, one of the nation’s largest cannabis distributors.

With so much buzz linking Mike Tyson to the cannabis industry, Malawi’s government has asked the boxing star to become the official ambassador for the country’s cannabis crop. And Mike Tyson has accepted the invitation, according to BBC Africa.

As BBC Africa reported, Agriculture Minister Lobin Low sent a letter to Tyson inviting him to take up the role and said legalization in Malawi had created new opportunities.

“Malawi may not go at it alone, as the industry is complex [and requires] collaboration. I would therefore like to appoint you, Mr Mike Tyson, as Malawi’s Cannabis Branch ambassador,” Lowe wrote.

The United States Cannabis Association was facilitating the deal with Tyson, the agriculture ministry said.

The head of its Malawi branch, Wezi Ngalamila, told the BBC the former boxer had accepted the invitation and plans were underway for him to visit the country.

“Tyson will be working with us,” she said.

Malawi legalized the growing and processing of cannabis for medicinal use last year, but stopped short of legalizing it for personal use.

The country’s agriculture ministry has encouraged farmers to grow cannabis for medicinal purposes as well as hemp for industrial use.

The government hopes Mr Tyson’s backing will “rope in some investors and even potential buyers,” ministry spokesman Gracian Lungu told the AFP news agency.

A locally grown variety of cannabis— Malawi gold— is renowned by recreational users across the world.

Mike Tyson credits cannabis as the saving grace in his then ongoing battle with substance abuse — which created a string of confrontations with the law — and credits the plant for alleviating his aggressive demeanor. At age 55, Tyson had a newfound confidence, ultimately leading to a comeback in the ring and a renewed entrepreneurial spirit.

“Cannabis has always played an important role in my life. My vision for Tyson 2.0 is to make high-quality cannabis products available to consumers at various price points. With Adam and Chad’s leadership, I am confident that the Tyson brand of products will exceed market expectations,” Tyson reveals in a press release.

Tyson is believed to earn around $670,000-per-month through his cannabis business that offers premium marijuana strains, edibles and extracts.

The former heavyweight champion is also building a 418-acre weed-themed holiday resort he hopes will be home to a music festival that can rival Coachella, as well as the world’s longest lazy river.