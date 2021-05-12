Michelle Obama 'Worries' About Her Daughters Traveling By Car

Like so many other Black parents, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed that she’s scared that her daughters will experience racism while driving.

During an interview with CBS This Morning interview, Mrs. Obama revealed the lingering concerns over the safety of her daughters, 22-year-old- Malia and 19-year-old Sasha, both of whom are licensed to drive, when faced with law enforcement.

“They’re driving, but every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them— the fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they’re playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption,” Michelle Obama said.

“Like so many parents of Black kids … the innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts,” she added. “I think we have to talk about it more and we have to ask our fellow citizens to listen a bit more and to believe us and to know that we don’t want to be out there marching.”

Obama’s reflection come following the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Wright was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center, Minn. police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop just 10 miles north from where Floyd was murdered.

Mrs. Obama said that even with the verdict, there’s still a lot to do in the fight against racism.

“I mean, all those Black Lives Matter [sic] kids, they’d rather not have to worry about this. They’re taking to the streets because they have to. They’re trying to have people understand that we’re real folks, and the fear that many have of so many of us is irrational. And it’s based on a history that is just, it’s sad, and it’s dark. And it’s time for us to move beyond that.”