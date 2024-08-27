Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time. The athlete has an extensive NBA history and plenty of accomplishments that were achieved in a relatively short time. He is the blueprint for many aspiring athletes who want to establish their own brand and become a household name. The star quickly became a basketball legend and has since set the standard for the lifestyle of an incredibly famous basketball player. Over the years, he has even acquired multiple properties across the country but one has caught the attention of the public consistently. Michael Jordan’s abandoned mansion is once again making headlines for surprising reasons. Here is what we know about MJ’s lavish mansion.

Michael Jordan’s Abandoned Mansion

Michael Jordan’s abandoned mansion is located in Chicago. This home in Highland Park, Illinois is a sprawling property with over 32,000 square feet of space. It has nine beds and 19 baths. This is an impressive ratio for buyers who may be hosting a lot of guests. Despite its stunning features, the NBA legend’s old residence has been on the market for quite some time. This fact has led to much speculation as to the reason since his stardom was sure to cause a big appeal.

Michael Jordan’s abandoned mansion has been on the market for 12 years so far. Buyers who are interested in the property may revel in the fact that the price of the mansion has even been reduced multiple times. Initially, the mansion was listed for $29 million in 2012, but a year later it was lowered to $16 million. Since then it has stuck to $14,855,000, which is an homage to the athlete’s jersey number. The numbers 1, 4, 8, 5, and 5 total to 23, but the new sticker price did not entice buyers.

The Controversy With The Mansion

One of the reasons that Michael Jordan’s mansion has been in the headlines recently is that it has gone viral on TikTok. One TikToker apparently broke into the celebrity’s home and captured video of the property. It showed the home in disarray, which may even reduce the reputation of the mansion. Since then, the video has been removed and the mystery surrounding the mansion continues.