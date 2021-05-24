Michael Blackson Is Considering A Presidential Run In Ghana

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson is considering running for president in Ghana in 2024, he told his followers on Twitter. The actor’s announcement comes amid the social media campaign #FixTheCountry circulating on social media.

The campaign was created by Ghanaians who want to bring attention to what they call “bad governance” and “economic hardships” in the West African country.

“I’m going to clean up my act and run for president of Ghana in 4 yrs,” Blackson said on Twitter. “No joke, I’m too passionate about my people. Who will vote for me? Let me know now, so I won’t waste my time.”

Blackson’s announcement comes just a few weeks after expressing his grievances with living on the continent. On May 3, he questioned the quality of living in a series of tweets that stated, “we need to fix Africa.”

“I’m so confused with what’s going on in West Africa, if the average income is $100-$200 a month why aren’t there affordable homes with mortgages ranging from $25-$50 a month?’ Blackson asked his Twitter followers. “Houses in Ghana costs more than Atlanta, but the average income is less than what a crackhead gets on the street.”

What we need most is Education, HealthCare, Jobs and affordable housing for the less fortunate. #FixAfrica — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) May 3, 2021

He added, “If the average income is less than $200 a month don’t try to charge me $200 to drive me around for the day because you think I have money. #FixAfrica”

Blackson was reportedly living in Ghana for months before he expressed his disappointments. He said that a tax system will help the country significantly.

“The richest people in Africa are the government officials but in America, I know beeches on only fans that makes way more than Joe Biden. “As much as I hate taxes I think our continent needs a tax system so that money can help the less fortunate #fixAfrica.”

And while nothing is official, if Blackson’s announcement to run for president is true, investing in education and creating a middle will be some of his priorities.