Miami Celebrates Its Rich History with Miami 125 Festival

Miami is a favorite of travelers far and wide with its world-class beaches, vibrant art deco scene, foodie paradise credentials, and potpourri of cultures. And now the coastal city is celebrating its storied history with Miami 125, a calendar of activities designed to showcase its rich culture and diversity while looking towards an innovation-filled future.

“I invite all residents of Miami to join me in celebrating Miami’s rich history and cultural diversity as we celebrate the city’s founding 125 years ago,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “Miami 125 will provide many exciting and fun opportunities for residents to celebrate the Magic City by exploring our history, diversity, cultural venues, parks, and more. This milestone also gives us a time to revisit the past as we look to shape the next hundred years and beyond of Miami’s enduring story.”

Larry Gautier, the Co-chair, added, “When Mayor Suarez asked me to co-chair with him representing the founding families of Miami, I jumped at the opportunity. For this celebration, we want to do two things. We want to make sure we honor the past. We also want to embrace the future. We want to make sure the past is connected with the future, and we want to do our part to connect the dots, to honor the past while embracing the future.”

From 4 PM to 9 PM on July 30th, Historic Domino Park plays host to a celebration of Latin music and art at Little Havana Fridays. On Saturday, the festival culminates with Miami Day, a series of Commissioner-sponsored events throughout the city including a culinary exploration.

Throughout the week the city also recognized residents who have had a profound impact throughout the past 125 years. Among the honorees were notable preservationist Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney, Miami historian Arva Moore Parks McCabe, Miami’s lauded resident historian Dr. Paul S. George, author Dr. Marvin Dunn, and Dr. Dorothy Fields, who has been instrumental in documenting Miami’s African American history.