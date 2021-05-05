Photo Credit: wagnerokasaki
Memorial Day Flight Deals For $300 Or Less Round-Trip
As more and more destinations open back up, there’s no better time than to snatch a flight deal ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. It’s not too late to find an affordable flight deal for your long weekend.
Remember, when it comes to deals they don’t last forever. We may post today, and by the time you go to search, the price may have increased. It is always best to hop on a deal as soon as you can. Some airlines even offer the option to hold a price for 24-48 hours for a small fee. So, rather than waiting on your entire crew to decide if they are in or not, go ahead and do what needs to be done.
If you’re ready, below is a list of Memorial Day flight deals for $300 or less round-trip!
1. San Juan, Puerto Rico
If you are looking for a fun and relaxing beach destination that’s not too far, then consider San Juan, Puerto Rico for your long weekend.
Puerto Rico is a convenient destination. For starters, it’s a US territory so, a passport is not needed (for those of you who are still impacted by the delays).
What you’ll love about San Juan is that it offers something for everyone, including food tours, adventures through nature, including the beaches and El Yunque rainforest, or you can get lost on the colorful streets of Old San Juan.
According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights to San Juan can be purchased for as low as $163 round-trip during Memorial Day Weekend.
2. Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands
St. Thomas is said to be the cosmopolitan hub of the U.S.V.I. You will not regret spending Memorial Day Weekend in St. Thomas as there is so much to do. The island is most known for its gorgeous beaches and snorkeling. Speaking of beaches, Magens Bay Beach has been named as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches.
You can take a day trip to other islands and if you’re looking for some adventure, try ziplining with Tree Limin Extreme.
There are various cities where you can snag a flight deal to Saint Thomas for less than $300 round-trip. The cheapest option is from Fort Lauderdale for $177, according to Skyscanner.
3. Medellin, Colombia
Medellín, known as the city of eternal spring because of its pleasant weather all year-round, is Colombia’s second-largest city. It’s a stunning place decorated by natural beauty with its mountains and greenery.
Besides the weather, the food and nightlife in Medellín are what keep people going back.
To get to Medellín for less than $300 round-trip, you will have to leave from Florida, according to Skyscanner.
4. Mexico City, Mexico
We love us some Tulum, Cancun, and Cabo. And while these destinations have proved to be a great vacation spot for those comfortable enough to travel, we’re here to remind you not to sleep on Mexico City!
Mexico City is one of the most unique tourist destinations in the world, offering visitors a modern city entrenched with ancient culture. Not only will you find exciting nightlife, but this beautiful city has everything you need to make your vacation the best it can be from world-class museums to ancient ruins and enchanting parks.
Flights from Miami and Orlando, as well as Houston, and Los Angeles can be purchased for less than $300 round-trip. Find the flight deal here on Skyscanner.
5. Oranjestad, Aruba
As the capital and largest city in Aruba, Oranjestad is a charming city full of natural beauty and some of the warmest people you will ever meet.
Aruba is a popular “bucket-list” destination as it’s known as the “happy island” in the Caribbean due to its weather. Aruba consistently receives the least rainfall in the Southern Caribbean.
Aside from its beaches and near-perfect weather, the adventures of the sand will make your trip to Oranjestad, unlike any other Caribbean destination.
For entry to Aruba’s backcountry, try a guided ATV adventure to ride through the island’s rocky terrain while visiting the unspoiled territory.
A visit to Hooiberg should also be on your to-do list. Hooiberg, which translates to Haystack, is a volcanic formation that offers scenic views of the island and sea.
Now that you’re sold on Oranjestad, book your flight here from Miami.