As more and more destinations open back up, there’s no better time than to snatch a flight deal ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. It’s not too late to find an affordable flight deal for your long weekend.

Remember, when it comes to deals they don’t last forever. We may post today, and by the time you go to search, the price may have increased. It is always best to hop on a deal as soon as you can. Some airlines even offer the option to hold a price for 24-48 hours for a small fee. So, rather than waiting on your entire crew to decide if they are in or not, go ahead and do what needs to be done.

If you’re ready, below is a list of Memorial Day flight deals for $300 or less round-trip!