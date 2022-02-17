Photo Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Meet The 4 Media Influencers Named Nevis' Tourism Ambassadors For 2022
The Nevis Tourism Ambassador Program is a partnership formed with a select group of travel tastemakers, influencers, and journalists chosen exclusively for their familiarity with the island. Nevis Ambassadors are projected to showcase the island’s tourism offerings from their own unique perspective via editorial content, social networks, and interviews, among other media platforms. Meet the four media influencers selected as Nevis’ Tourism Ambassadors for 2022.
Mel B.
Mel B., whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown, is an English singer, actress, and television personality. She became famous in the 90s as a member of the girl group Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Scary Spice. The group sold over 100 million records worldwide.
Nikeva Stapleton
Model and actress Nikeva Stapleton has modeled for Balenciaga, Athleta, Vitamin Shoppe, and more. She is also a professional dancer who appeared on BET’s Rip The Runway.
Ava Roxanna Stritt
As a travel writer and contributor for multiple print and online magazines, Ava spreads her spa expertise all over the world as Spa Travel Gal. Ava believes that “Spa travel experiences are not a luxury, but essential to a healthy body and mind!” She has been called the most influential person for spa and wellness travel in the U.S. and is quoted worldwide.
Brian Major
Brian Major is the Managing Editor of Travel Pulse and an expert on all things Caribbean.
Followers of the Ambassadors can look forward to being alerted to iconic island events, such as the Nevis Mango Festival, Nevis Culturama, and the Annual Sea Turtle Experience.