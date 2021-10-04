That's So Fetch: Celebrate Mean Girls With 99% Off Pink Hotel Rooms

They can’t make fetch happen but Hotels.com is finding another way to celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Mean Girls. October 3rd is known by the 2004 film’s fans as “Mean Girls Day” and the booking site is extending the occasion by offering 99% off on five pink hotel rooms worldwide every Wednesday throughout the month.

The deep discount means that the rooms will be available for less than $10 USD before taxes and fees. With locations in Washington DC, London, Paris, and Sweden, there’s an option for multiple pink enthusiasts.

“These pink palaces range from the cute and cheerful to the plush and decadent, so we’re offering pink-fanatics the chance to stay pink on Wednesdays this October—because we’re not a regular hotel site, we’re a cool hotel site,” Shannon Lovich, the head of PR and communications North America at Hotels.com said in a press release.

For stays on October 6, use the code FETCH6.

For stays on October 13, use the code FETCH13.

For stays on October 20, use the code FETCH20.

For stays on October 27, use the code FETCH27.

These are the pink paradises that await.

Riggs Washington DC in Washington, DC

The First Lady Suite is a perfect match for those first lady plastics out there. One suite is available each Wednesday in October.

Radisson Blu Edwardian in London

The beautiful pink corner suite is the ultimate chic retreat in the heart of London.

Hôtel Le Milie Rose in Paris

Perfectly pink and perfectly perched in the Paris city center district.

The Vault Hotel in Helsingborg, Sweden

Lock yourself and your BFF in the fabulously pink vault suite that looks like something plucked from a movie set.

The May Fair in London

The hot pink Schiaparelli Suite is a room fit for the Queen Bee. Perfect for when you want to feel regal and sassy all at the same time.

For more information visit Hotels.com. Bookings are limited to 22 while supplies last.