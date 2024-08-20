Supporting Black-owned companies is an effort that truly gives back to the community. The Black community’s buying power is often underestimated, but it is not something to overlook. In many different areas of life, there are a plethora of options for people who want to invest in Black businesses. Those who want to indulge in a Black-owned relaxation experience should check out local spots that may be underrated. Boyd Cru Wines, for example, is a Black-owned winery located in Maryland and well worth the visit. Maryland is already an underrated tourism destination with a charming ambiance and engaging city center, but this winery is a truly unique spot for visitors.

Inside Boyd Cru Wines

This Black-owned winery is located in Maryland but its wine is offered at many different sites across the state and one in Washington, D.C. The family-owned brand makes the company a close-knit and intriguing find for visitors. Boyd Cru Wines offers locally grown wines that were produced via sustainable practices. They strive to make each visitor’s experience with their wine a joyful and fun one. The winery focuses on wines with some sort of creativity so there are unique blends.

The winery was founded by Jon’ll and Matthew Boyd in April of 2023. They started the wine company as a way to honor their love for wine and cultivate a legacy for their family. Since building their company, they have produced and manufactured all of their wines in Poolesville, Maryland. To stay consistent with their goal of sustainability, they have used 100% Maryland-grown grapes.

Winery Opportunities

Boyd Cru Wines welcomes guests to book many different experiences. There are private tastings but people can also embark on wine educational events or attend events that they collaboratively host. This Maryland winery even has a directory for community events on its website. People visiting throughout the year can easily partake in the most exciting wine events that the winery is involved in. The winery will be at the Maryland Wines Festival 40th Anniversary in mid-September and Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival (BOWS Fest) 2024 in early October.

Alternatively, people who may not be able to travel to Maryland can get wine shipped. The winery ships to a good deal of states throughout the country. Wine connoisseurs in 40 states can support the winery from the comfort of their homes. They can do this as long as they are over 21 and agree to the shipping policies.

Another avenue to support this Black-owned winery is by partnering with them. Local creatives can partake in their wine label art contest too, which has a deadline of August 31. The winner of this contest will be the official artist for Boyd Cru Wine’s sparkling wine. They will also have their work displayed in a local art exhibition. Initiatives like this, that promote community engagement, are just one of the reasons why Boyd Cru Wines should be a top choice for Maryland visitors and locals.