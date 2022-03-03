Photo Credit: Parker Diakite
Mardi Gras 2022 Recap: The Greatest Free Party On Earth Returns To New Orleans
Unlimited music, beads, floats, feathers, and glitter – New Orleans’ streets were filled with so much magic after Mardi Gras returned for 2022.
The enthusiasm and spirit could be felt all over The Big Easy as 2022 marked the first in-person Mardi Gras since 2020. City officials canceled the previous year’s event to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. https://travelnoire.com/mardi-gras-parades-canceled-2021
New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration is known as the greatest free party on Earth. Fat Tuesday attracts more than 1 million spectators from all over the world.
Here’s a recap of Mardi Gras 2022 in case you missed it.
1. People Camped Out The Night Before
New Orleans City officials shortened parade routes this season because they didn’t have enough first responder personnel, including police officers and medics, to handle the crowds.
That didn’t stop people from camping out the night before the parades to endure a good spot along the parade routes.
2. Purple, Green, & Gold Activated
The city was decorated in purple, green, and gold as these are the official colors of Mardi Gras.
3. Mardi Gras Spectators Understood The Costume Assignment
One of the best parts about Mardi Gras is the costumes. Let’s just say the people who showed up, understood the assignment.
Here are some of our favorite looks.
4. The King and Queen of Zulu
The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club is one of the oldest Black krewe’s in New Orleans. The krewe’s history dates back to the early 1900s.
Throughout the year, they host various social events and parties to raise money for causes they care about as it pertaains to the African American Community.
The krewe, inspired by the Zulu tribe Zulu tribe in South Africa, is known for its ball held the Friday night before Mardi Gras where the king and queen of the krewe is honored.
Randolph “Rudy” Davis was named King for 2022 and his fiancee, Crystal Guillemet, is the Queen.
5. Zulu's Coveted Coconuts
Speaking of Zulu – in case you’re wondering – the coveted coconuts were given out as well this year.
Zulu krewe’s handpainted coconuts are the most sought out throw during Mardi Gras over beads.
6. The Beads On Trees Never Gets Old
If you ever traveled to New Orleans outside New Orleans, you may notice the beads on trees throughout the city year-round.
This typically happens at the Mardi Gras parades when the krewes throw beads. Sometimes the beads get caught in trees and the city leaves them throughout the year.