Mardi Gras 2022 Recap: The Greatest Free Party On Earth Returns To New Orleans

Unlimited music, beads, floats, feathers, and glitter – New Orleans’ streets were filled with so much magic after Mardi Gras returned for 2022.

The enthusiasm and spirit could be felt all over The Big Easy as 2022 marked the first in-person Mardi Gras since 2020. City officials canceled the previous year’s event to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. https://travelnoire.com/mardi-gras-parades-canceled-2021

New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration is known as the greatest free party on Earth. Fat Tuesday attracts more than 1 million spectators from all over the world.

Here’s a recap of Mardi Gras 2022 in case you missed it.