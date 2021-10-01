Watch: Man Opens Emergency Exit And Walks Onto Airplane Wing In Miami

An American Airlines passenger has been detained after putting other passengers at risk. The unidentified man opened the plane’s emergency exit and began walking on the wing, Miami-Dade Police Department reported last Wednesday.

According to The Washington Post, the incident started when American Airlines flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, was taxiing at Miami’s airport gate shortly after 7 p.m. when a male passenger decided to make his own emergency exit.

He was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. His reason for opening the emergency exit and jumping on the wing is unknown, police said.

MDPD agents said that the passenger could possibly face federal charges. The charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

“During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,” American Airlines said in an official statement.

Video of the passenger who climbed out of an emergency window of the plane and walked on the wing after arriving at @iflymia on an American Airlines flight from Cali, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/1nnSsBjXCb — SFDB (@sfdb) September 30, 2021

After the passenger’s arrest, he received medical attention upon arrival at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The passenger was at an emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital as of early Thursday, according to police. Authorities did not disclose specifics of the man’s condition.

WPLG television station shared a video to social media that shows a man standing on the wing of the plane as a flight attendant attempts to get him to come back inside.

In June, a similar case happened when a Mexican national who was aboard a SkyWest Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport allegedly approached the cockpit, banging on the cockpit door and trying to enter the restricted space. He, too, opened the plane’s emergency exit and jumped to the tarmac.

As Travel Noire reported, the FAA filed more than 3,100 incidents of violence on airplanes. In each case, the FAA issued hefty fines in an effort to deter further violence. Delta Air Lines is also currently pushing for a national no fly ban among airlines since the FAA is a separate entity.