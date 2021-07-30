74-Year-Old Man Arrested For Bomb Threat After Argument Over Baggage Fees

Nobody likes unexpected baggage fees, but instead of simply paying up, one Canadian man decided to respond with a bomb threat instead.

Wegal Rosen was headed to Toronto on July 10, when the incident occurred. He was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after telling an Air Canada employee he had a bomb in his luggage bag, according to NBC News.

Rosen, who is 74, and the employee had gotten into a heated argument over baggage fees prior to Rosen’s bomb threat. According to the Broward Sheriff’s office, the argument was regarding “additional charges for baggage and the airline’s no cash policy.”

Upon being informed he would have to go to another terminal to purchase a Visa card to pay for his baggage fee, Rosen began walking off, leaving his luggage behind. The Air Canada employee told Rosen he had to take his bag with him, to which he replied that the bag contained a bomb.

The airport was evacuated and all operations were ceased for several hours. After his arrest, Rosen was charged with “making a false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.”

Neither Rosen nor his attorney could be reached for comment by CBS News. However, at the magistrate hearing, Rosen’s bond was set at $20,000.

He was also informed he would no longer be able to travel through the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or be in possession of weapons or ammo.

