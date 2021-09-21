Mahali Mzuri, Sir Richard Branson's Kenyan Safari, Named World's Best Hotel

Mahali Mzuri, the Kenyan safari founded by billionaire and Virgin Atlantic Airlines founder Sir Richard Branson, has received a new award.

Travel + Leisure has named the game drive and resort as its best hotel overall, worldwide, in its report, which was released earlier this month.

“Through a relationship with Jake Grieves Cook, formerly Chair of the Kenya Tourism Federation and now operating a partner camp in the neighboring conservancy, Richard was made aware of a severe environmental threat to the Maasai Mara ecosystem,” reports the outlet, who added that Branson first invested in the resort in 2007.

Additionally, the outlet reports that Branson was named a Maasai Elder for “bringing prosperity to the land” for the Mahali Mzuri venture.

The resort’s website indicates that it’s located on the Olare Motorogi Conservancy. The resort offers twice-daily game drives, where they promise that “no two drives are ever the same.”

The luxurious tents are touted as your “home away from home” and offer both an ensuite bathroom and an outdoor deck that overlooks the plains.

Best of all, the resort is also available for private parties and other bookings.

“Due to Mahali Mzuri’s excellent location on the Kenyan plains, you’ll have a front-row seat, not just to the annual great migration, but also to the abundant game you can see all year round,” reads the hotel’s website. “Our super stylish tented suites make for the perfect retreat during your stay. We can cater for up to 24 guests in the camp at any one time, so you are guaranteed peace and quiet, as well as excellent customer service at all times.”