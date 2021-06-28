Photo Credit: Vladimir Yelizarov
It's Worth The Splurge: 5 Luxury Villas In St. Barths
Whether you say St. Barths, St. Barts, or its full name, Saint Barthélemy, this French- Caribbean island epitomizes luxury, and has attracted the rich and privileged for years. The sea is dotted with yachts, and the island offers fantastic dining (with French, Creole and Caribbean influences) shopping, and views. Unsurprisingly, it’s most expensive during the festive period, when most people are hoping to escape the cold.
If you’re looking to splurge on a Caribbean vacation, here are five luxury villas of various sizes to consider.
1. Ivy
Ivy, a two bedroom oasis in. St Jean, offers views of the turquoise Caribbean Sea. It’s spread across one level, making it ideal for people with mobility challenges.
The interiors, as is common for St. Barts, are contemporary, and the living, dining, and kitchen areas are open, allowing for sunshine and sweet island breeze to permeate the home. There are two bedrooms with king-sized beds and two bathrooms.
Maid service as well as pool and garden maintenance are included, and you can drive to restaurants and shops in minutes.
2. Abby
Recently renovated, Abby’s hillside location affords wonderful views from all rooms, but the best ones are enjoyed from the terrace and poolside.
All three bedrooms are fitted with king- sized beds, and in addition to the usual services, continental breakfast is included.
Due to the hillside location, the owner prefers not to have guests younger than five.
3. Avalon
Avalon, located in the district of Lurin, can be rented as a 1, 2, 3 or 4-bedroom villa.
It affords peace and quiet, and all four air-conditioned bedrooms have king beds (one with the option to split into twins). The white furniture provides a light, airy feeling, and the communal spaces are uncluttered by design.
Let your feet dangle off the edge of the pool, while you sip a cocktail and watch the sun dip below the horizon.
4. Avenstar
Grab your group of ten and stay at Avenstar, a cliffside villa with three levels. The pool can be heated on request, and is long enough for laps, but it’s best not to dive.
The communal areas are open-plan, and all five bedrooms have matrimonial beds, perfect for five couples, or even five singles who like to have a lot of sleeping space.
When you’d like to see what town has to offer, drive to Lorient in 3 minutes, or the main town of Gustavia in 10 minutes.
5. Blanc Bleu
Villa Blanc Bleu in Gouverneur offers the ultimate luxury getaway, with a price tag to match.
In addition to the private swimming pool, there are two kitchen areas, a tennis court, and private gym to keep the extra weight at bay.
The upholstery in the living room is a gorgeous, royal blue, and just off it, is the casual dining area.
When you’re looking for a chill activity, pull down the large screen on the exterior terrace, switch on the projector, and kick back with a movie.
Five bedrooms have king beds and the sixth has twins, just right for teenagers and children. After you have dinner in town, make arrangements for somebody to watch the kids while you party at Le Ti St. Barth, an upscale tavern in Pointe Milou, offering dancing, live performances, and themed parties.