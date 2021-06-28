It's Worth The Splurge: 5 Luxury Villas In St. Barths

Whether you say St. Barths, St. Barts, or its full name, Saint Barthélemy, this French- Caribbean island epitomizes luxury, and has attracted the rich and privileged for years. The sea is dotted with yachts, and the island offers fantastic dining (with French, Creole and Caribbean influences) shopping, and views. Unsurprisingly, it’s most expensive during the festive period, when most people are hoping to escape the cold.

If you’re looking to splurge on a Caribbean vacation, here are five luxury villas of various sizes to consider.