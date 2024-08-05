South Sudan’s national basketball team has become an inspiration after their incredible journey from conflict to Olympic gold. Led by former NBA All-Star Luol Deng, the team defied expectations and made history by qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. On Sunday, July 28, the team made a stunning Olympic debut, defeating Puerto Rico 90-79 in their first-ever appearance at the Games.

“When the national anthem was sung, you know, it just gave me goosebumps, and I realized that this was bigger than basketball,” Deng told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies. Deng’s words reflect the emotional impact of representing South Sudan on the world stage.

Luol Deng, The Man Behind South Sudan’s Olympic Triumph

Deng, a former two-time NBA All-Star, has been the driving force behind South Sudan’s basketball success. As the South Sudan Basketball Federation president, he has been instrumental in building the team from the ground up. According to South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey, Deng has been funding the team out of his own pocket for four years. “Luol Deng has been funding this thing for four years out of his own pocket. He pays for gyms, hotels, plane tickets—everything,” Ivey shared with BasketNews.

Deng’s commitment goes beyond financial support. He currently serves as an assistant coach to the team alongside his role as president. He also previously worked as head coach and player liaison. Still, South Sudan’s trip to Olympic qualification has been far from easy. The team faced numerous logistical challenges, including a lack of facilities and difficult travel conditions.

“We don’t have the pleasure of having a gymnasium, dorms, and other facilities,” Ivey explained. Despite these obstacles, the team persevered, holding training camps in Rwanda and Spain and enduring long flights and airport delays.

Carrying The Light Of Hope

For Deng and the players, representing South Sudan is about more than just basketball. Many team members, like Deng himself, are refugees who were forced to leave South Sudan or were born elsewhere after their families had been displaced. “We’ve been able to tell a story that’s really unique,” Deng told CNN. The team’s success has become a source of pride and unity for South Sudanese people around the world.