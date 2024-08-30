Ludacris’ adventure to Alaska’s scenic glaciers has social media in a tizzy.

The Atlanta-repping rapper, 46, posted footage of his first time taste-testing water straight from a glacier in the non-contiguous northwestern state. The clarity of the water where Luda dipped his bottle was pristine, in appearance. He stood on a patch of ice surrounded by a picturesque outdoor environment of icy blues.

The father of four had a hyped reaction after tasting the water. He ran out of the camera’s frame and yelled, “Oh my God! Oh!” In his caption, he emphasized that the liquid was heavenly refreshing. He said, “Water 💧so good it tastes like GOD made it. Well, because He did 🙏🏾 ❄️.”

Social Media Reactions To Ludacris’ Alaskan Glacial Water Tasting

Underneath his Instagram post, several online users questioned and commented on the safety of drinking the glacial water straight from the source, with no prior filtration. Several nodded to the possibility of harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, and even fecal matter. Some disregarded the safety and instead expressed enjoyment in Ludacris sharing the moment.

A substantial number of rapper’s TikTok comments were unbothered by the glacial sip. One person said, “That water is Ludacrisp.” Another said, “ATL fit [outfit] in Alaska is crazy work.”

One X user weighed in on the rapper’s Alaskan adventure, saying, “Ludacris is patient zero of the zombie apocalypse.”

On the latter platform, Luda addressed some of the commentary surrounding his “bucket list” activity. He didn’t mention any of the comments implying he’d get ill from ingesting the water. The self-proclaimed “water snob” said the glacial liquid was the best he’s ever had.

“As I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same d*mn time,” he noted.