Los Angeles Pride Will Return Summer 2022 With An In-Person Celebration

Los Angeles Pride will be back this summer with an in-person celebration after two years of virtual events.

The annual pride parade will be held in June 2022. The parade traditionally ends on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood where many LGBTQ+ community members host musical events, performances, and most importantly, honor their queerness.

Los Angeles events with large-scale event programming that attract thousands of fans and huge crowds are becoming more and more normal in Southern California.

The parade is one of the most distinguished Los Angeles celebrations for LGBTQ+ folks, and Californians travel far and wide to attend this annual event. The board president of Christopher Street West and Sharon-Franklin Brown, serve as the nonprofit’s first Black transgender leader.

They are looking to relocate the West Hollywood celebration to promote more diversity within the crowds that flock to Los Angeles Pride every year.

Brown is slated to head the nonprofit until 2023. The internal staff for the event organizer, Christopher Street West, has welcomed more minority and nonbinary employees to make sure the LGBTQ+ community is valued with authentic representation. The last in-person LA Pride celebration was in 2019. This event had various activations, several blocks shut down full of picture-worthy moments, and renowned queer performers that rocked the stage all throughout the weekend.

Also, the queer-owned businesses along Santa Monica Boulevard and down the iconic strip of Weho were opened for business where people could show support. The local day clubs were packed with enthusiastic LGBTQ+ individuals who chose to live fully in their queer pride.

In 2022, LA Pride can be expected to be the biggest celebration yet without a forced hiatus because of the pandemic impacting their in-person ideas and a yet-to-be-confirmed stellar performance roster.

Related: LA Pride Month Events That Celebrate Black LGBTQ