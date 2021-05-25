Los Angeles Pride In-Person Events To Celebrate In June

Los Angeles Pride weekend-long parade was canceled this year over the concerns of COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the city. Now that the city has seen a massive decline in coronavirus cases, in-person events are able to go on with crowds under firm COVID-19 restrictions.

Nonprofit organization, Christopher Street West has arranged two large-scale events to occur in Los Angeles on June 11th and June 26th to commemorate the LGBTQ+ community, and their people’s legacy of resilience and pride.

Although, the nonprofit has organized event programming for eager Los Angeles residents who want to experience their first live event in the early summer, there are also exciting virtual events happening. The in-person events are not going to be as lively as pre-pandemic life, but they will be family-oriented and highly memorable occasions, especially considering how everyone has been or still is in quarantine.