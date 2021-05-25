Photo Credit: Rodnae
Los Angeles Pride In-Person Events To Celebrate In June
Los Angeles Pride weekend-long parade was canceled this year over the concerns of COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the city. Now that the city has seen a massive decline in coronavirus cases, in-person events are able to go on with crowds under firm COVID-19 restrictions.
Nonprofit organization, Christopher Street West has arranged two large-scale events to occur in Los Angeles on June 11th and June 26th to commemorate the LGBTQ+ community, and their people’s legacy of resilience and pride.
Although, the nonprofit has organized event programming for eager Los Angeles residents who want to experience their first live event in the early summer, there are also exciting virtual events happening. The in-person events are not going to be as lively as pre-pandemic life, but they will be family-oriented and highly memorable occasions, especially considering how everyone has been or still is in quarantine.
1. LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium
View this post on Instagram
The infamous Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, is collaborating with LA Pride on June 11th. This event will lead way with a LGBTQ+ artist singing the National Anthem and other important figures will be recognized for their community efforts.
Following the end of the game, there will be the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the 2021 baseball season for the Dodgers. With a special ticket package, fans can receive an individualized LA Pride shirt before the game starts at 7:10pm.
2. Cinespia & LA Pride LGBTQ+ Movie Night
View this post on Instagram
This will be the first time Cinespia and Los Angeles Pride will be partnering together for the ultimate in-person movie experience. Held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the TBD announced screened movie will be great for a group of friends who want to lay out on blankets and enjoy a classic film accompanied by whatever snacks and drinks you choose to bring along.
This event will be held on Saturday, June 26th.