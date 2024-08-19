Lil Baby is a hugely popular American rapper known for his distinctive musical style and staying true to his Atlanta roots. He gained widespread fame in 2017 after his mixtape Too Hard charted on the Billboard 200. Since then, he has collaborated with high-profile artists like Pop Smoke, Drake, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, and Kanye West, and even won a Grammy.

Recently, Lil Baby has also made waves in home design with his stunning Atlanta residence, which reflects the success of his music career. Here’s what we know about his Atlanta crib, as featured in an exclusive tour with Architectural Digest.

Lil Baby’s Atlanta Abode

Lil Baby’s Atlanta home was recently featured by Architectural Digest, a publication known as “the international design authority.” On Tuesday, the magazine’s Instagram shared a glimpse of Lil Baby’s “bachelor pad,” which he proudly describes as a place where he makes a lot of money, despite spending more time in his Miami house. The jet-setting rapper, who often travels for tours and has other homes, views his Atlanta residence as a testament to how far he has come in his career.

The Atlanta home is a spacious and stylish property filled with playful decor, brought to life in collaboration with Annysa LaMantia of the AD PRO Directory. Lil Baby’s love for entertainment and community played a significant role in curating the spaces within his Atlanta home. The tour is particularly special since Lil Baby is known for maintaining a low online profile, having even shut down his Instagram and social media to focus on his upcoming album. This intimate look at his luxurious home is a refreshing treat for fans.

The Luxe Features Of His Atlanta Home

Some of the most striking features of Lil Baby’s Atlanta residence offer a glimpse into his personality. One standout is the fireplace in his bathroom, a sleek installation chosen because he often feels cold in the morning. Positioned next to a spacious bathtub and a large marble counter, it’s one of his favorite personal touches.

The home also reflects his love for hosting, with a cozy yet upscale movie room and a living room featuring a custom fireplace. While Lil Baby credits much of the home’s design to LaMantia, his good taste and appreciation for luxury — developed through his stays at upscale hotels — are evident throughout the space.