LeBron James and Fortnite Partner For Los Angeles Taco Pop Up

Epic Games’ global online video game, Fortnite partnered with the basketball King, to produce an immersive experience for the ultimate LeBron James fans. Los Angeles’s new taco pop-up, “El Rey’s Taco Tuesday” is an industrial space that was converted into a gaming-restaurant where attendees can enjoy complimentary tacos.

The menu features 3 types of gluten-free tacos: Chicken Tinga, Grilled Carne Asada, and Roasted Barbacoa Mushroom. Beverages that can pair nicely with your taco plate include the famous “Slurp Juice” from the Epic Game’s Battle Royale.

Photo Courtesy Of Malik Peay

LeBron James’ evident love for tacos and the weekly indulgent holiday can be experienced at the public pop-up that is located in West Hollywood at 8175 Melrose Ave. Lines are expected and the venue will be open from July 20th to July 22nd.

The Spanish temporary restaurant title, “El Rey’s” is a direct nod to LeBron James more famous moniker as he is known as “the King” in the NBA. El Rey’sTaco Tuesday features a DJ booth and the space holds multiple wall stand opportunities to snap a great photo, and you can even pose with characters from Fortnite.

Photo Courtesy Of Malik Peay

The new collaboration between LeBron James and Fortnite is focused on the NBA legend becoming a Fortnite character in the cross-platform games’ Icon Series. Starting at 8pm ET on July 14, Fortnite fans are capable of downloading the virtual LeBron James bundle that comes with character skins from the new Space Jam: A New Legacy film and a more comical, Taco Tuesday outfit. All the LeBron James outfit variations will be accompanied by LeBron James’s new sneaker collection, the Nike LeBron 19.

Photo Courtesy Of Malik Peay

Fortnite’s El Rey’s Taco Tuesday experience will close at 8pm except on its last day of opening, which will have James’ Taco shop close its doors in the early afternoon at 2pm. Although, the experience is open at 10AM on Wednesday and Thursday, it is much better off for you to line up early to avoid standing in the Los Angeles summer heat for too long.