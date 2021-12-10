Here Are 10 Last-Minute Travel Deals To Book Before The Holidays

Who doesn’t love some last-minute travel deals?

Whether you’re looking to spend some fun in the sun, or get away to a rock’n’roll style holiday, these deals are a great way to save a few bucks while you get away to somewhere special.

There are even some places that will allow you to join a travel club. For example, there’s the Last Minute Travel Club, where members can find last-minute travel deals to thousands of different locations. More than a half-million people have already joined the Last Minute Travel Club, and the price to join is a mere $50/year.

“There’s a misconception that hotels will sell out and, if you don’t book early, you’re going to spend a fortune,” says Sam Shank, co-founder and CEO of HotelTonight, to Forbes. “Actually, hotel prices decline the longer you wait, so if you haven’t made plans yet, you can be rewarded for that with a better deal. If there are still these empty rooms by 4 p.m. the day of arrival, the hotel will have a lot of certainty that they are not going to get filled otherwise. That’s when they’re really willing to put a really, super good deal on it.”

Before you book your holiday getaway, we’ve come up with this list of 10 deals to take advantage of.