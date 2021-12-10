Photo Credit: Rodnae Productions
Here Are 10 Last-Minute Travel Deals To Book Before The Holidays
Who doesn’t love some last-minute travel deals?
Whether you’re looking to spend some fun in the sun, or get away to a rock’n’roll style holiday, these deals are a great way to save a few bucks while you get away to somewhere special.
There are even some places that will allow you to join a travel club. For example, there’s the Last Minute Travel Club, where members can find last-minute travel deals to thousands of different locations. More than a half-million people have already joined the Last Minute Travel Club, and the price to join is a mere $50/year.
“There’s a misconception that hotels will sell out and, if you don’t book early, you’re going to spend a fortune,” says Sam Shank, co-founder and CEO of HotelTonight, to Forbes. “Actually, hotel prices decline the longer you wait, so if you haven’t made plans yet, you can be rewarded for that with a better deal. If there are still these empty rooms by 4 p.m. the day of arrival, the hotel will have a lot of certainty that they are not going to get filled otherwise. That’s when they’re really willing to put a really, super good deal on it.”
Before you book your holiday getaway, we’ve come up with this list of 10 deals to take advantage of.
Mr. C Seaport
Mr. C. Seaport, one of our newest partner hotels in New York. Very stylish, trendy and a great new way to experience New York! #nyc #newyork #luxury #trendy #trendyhotel #mrc #mrcseaport Ask us about our #PartnerHotels where you get extra #amenities and #benefits pic.twitter.com/6iHrH6gofq
— The Luxury Travel Agency (@TravelbyLTA) September 28, 2018
Experience the South Street Seaport with a unique last-minute stay at Mr. C Seaport. Along with a restaurant, this smoke-free hotel has a 24-hour fitness center and a bar/lounge. Free Wi-Fi in public areas and a free manager’s reception are also provided.
Other amenities include valet parking, concierge services, and dry cleaning. All 66 rooms offer free Wi-Fi, minibars, and flat-screen TVs with cable channels. Safes and showers are also available to guests.
Sofitel Washington DC
Discover a cultural phenomenon that has lasted over 30 years right here in DC at the @americanart #renwickgallery #nospectators #artofburningman #mydccool #conciergechoice pic.twitter.com/WHCrW1R9qH
— Sofitel WashingtonDC (@SofitelDC) April 20, 2018
Located in Washington, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square is in the city center and near the airport. Notable landmarks in the area include the White House and Washington Monument, and travelers wishing to experience a bit of culture can try the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Looking to enjoy an event or a game while in town? See what’s going on at Capital One Arena.
Take time off to check out the winery tours and health/beauty spa in the area, or get some fresh air with adventures like hiking/biking trails nearby. Guests appreciate the hotel’s location for sightseeing.
Virgin Hotels Dallas
Be dined and dazzled at our Naughty or Nice Burlesque Dinner on Friday, December 17th at #VirginHotelsDal! https://t.co/8SHmLbadTp. pic.twitter.com/hR4ve7S3t3
— Virgin Hotels Dallas (@virginhotelsdal) December 9, 2021
Located in Dallas, Virgin Hotels Dallas is in the city center and near the airport. NorthPark Center is worth checking out if shopping is on the agenda, while those wishing to experience the area’s popular attractions can visit Dallas World Aquarium and Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
Looking to enjoy an event or a game? See what’s going on at American Airlines Center or Cotton Bowl.
Nobu Hotel Chicago
Precision, prestige and passion—an intimate look inside Nobu’s kitchen. @noburestaurants #NobuChicago pic.twitter.com/g0E6UITpMF
— Nobu Hotel Chicago (@NobuChicago) December 5, 2021
Nobu Hotel Chicago is located in Near West Side, a neighborhood in Chicago, and is in the business district. Michigan Avenue and Navy Pier are worth checking out if shopping is on the agenda, while those wishing to experience the area’s popular attractions can visit the Chicago Children’s Museum and Field Museum of Natural History.
Looking to enjoy an event or a game? See what’s going on at United Center or Soldier Field.
Hotel Derek
Good morning! There’s never too much coffee, right? ☕️ RT if you’ve sipped from our signature Derek mugs! pic.twitter.com/lpiyC2sjha
— HOTEL DEREK (@THEHOTELDEREK) June 27, 2019
In the entertainment district, Hotel Derek is in an area with great shopping. Houston Natural Science Museum and Toyota Center are cultural highlights, and travelers looking to shop may want to visit CityCentre and Memorial City Mall.
Check out an event or a game at NRG Park, and consider making time for Houston Zoo, a top attraction not to be missed.
Holiday Isles Resort (now Guy Harvey Resort St. Augustine)
There's just a few days left to enjoy the beauty of St. Augustine's famed Nights of Lights and to enjoy 20% off your stay to see them. Use code GUY20 when you book online from now through Feb 1, 2020. Book now: https://t.co/7207yxs5nL#nightsoflights #staugustinefl #roamflorida pic.twitter.com/kePIHIrNtD
— Guy Harvey Resort St. Augustine Beach (@GHResortStAug) January 23, 2020
Holiday Isles Resort is located by the ocean and in an area with good shopping. Great Explorations Children’s Museum and Salvador Dalí Museum are cultural highlights, and travelers looking to shop may want to visit John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk, and Seminole City Center.
Looking to enjoy an event or a game while in town? See what’s going on at Tropicana Field.
Grand Circus Park Flats By Barsala
Grand Circus Park Flats By Barsala is located in Detroit. Fox Theatre and Fillmore Detroit are cultural highlights, and some of the area’s notable landmarks include Masonic Temple and Greenfield Village. Looking to enjoy an event or a game?
See what’s going on at Ford Field or Little Caesars Arena.
Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Beautiful backdrops and refreshing pools await at @OmniMontelucia. Cool off this week in a Kasbah Cabana! https://t.co/TqRcmCIhE5 pic.twitter.com/FwmiklQMKu
— ResortPass (@ResortPass) July 10, 2018
Located in Paradise Valley, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia is in the suburbs. Scottsdale Fashion Square and Biltmore Fashion Park are worth checking out if shopping is on the agenda, while those wishing to experience the area’s natural beauty can explore Camelback Mountain and Desert Botanical Garden. Check out an event or a game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, and consider making time for Phoenix Zoo, a top attraction not to be missed.
Be sure not to miss outdoor adventures like hiking/biking trails and mountain biking.
Margaritaville Island Hotel
View this post on Instagram
Located in Pigeon Forge, Margaritaville Island Hotel is in a shopping district and on a river. Titanic Museum is a cultural highlight, and some of the area’s popular attractions include Island at Pigeon Forge and WonderWorks. Dollywood and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies are not to be missed.
Spend some time exploring the area’s activities, including golfing.
Loews Philadelphia
Kicking off the holidays with a jolly good time. 🎄
.
.
.
.
.
.
.#loewshotels #loewssapphirefalls #universalorlando #travel #vacay #vacation #holidays #themepark #christmas #christmastree #welcomingyoulikefamily pic.twitter.com/cryJiOXXjt
— Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) December 7, 2021
Located in Philadelphia, Loews Philadelphia Hotel is in the city center and near a metro station. City Hall and Liberty Bell Center are notable landmarks, and travelers looking to shop may want to visit Reading Terminal Market. Philadelphia Zoo and Benjamin Franklin Parkway are not to be missed. Guests love the hotel’s location for sightseeing.