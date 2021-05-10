Las Vegas Is Open Open: Dive Into a Mix of New Adventures This Summer



Don’t let the masks fool you: Las Vegas is open and more than ready for visitors. From world-class eateries and shopping to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, anyone looking to upgrade their summers will be happy to know that Las Vegas remains a top-tier travel destination – especially if you want to burn off a little energy.

If you’re ready to visit the famous city in the desert, Las Vegas is willing and able to prove why it still reigns supreme as the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Dive into a list of new Vegas events, places and vibes worth exploring this summer.

Restaurants, Bars and Nightlife

Stadia Bar | Located in Caesars Palace

Visiting Caesars Palace this June? Be sure to check out its latest offering: Stadia Bar. Created with sports lovers in mind, visitors will be treated to great food and lavish screens to watch their favorite games and championships.

The Mayfair Supper Club | Located in Bellagio

At The Mayfair Supper Club, you’re invited to so much more than dinner at Bellagio Las Vegas. You get dinner and a show with live performances throughout the night. Inspired by top supper clubs around the world, you’ll enjoy the high-caliber cuisine and entertainment that Bellagio is known for.

KAMU, Ultra Karaoke | Located in the Grand Canal Shoppes

Debuting last summer as the first high-end karaoke club on the Las Vegas Strip, KAMU Ultra is located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Guests can sing in the comfort of one of 40 upscale karaoke suites; with a catalog that includes thousands of global hits. The venue also offers creative and hand-crafted bites along with a full-service bar that includes an inspired cocktail program.

New Resorts and Casinos

Located in Downtown Las Vegas, Circa has become the first built-from-the-ground-up hotel in more than 40 years. Boasting the World’s Largest Sportsbook, Circa has everything from fine dining to its famed golden hour Legacy Club Rooftop Cocktails that overlooks the city on the 60th floor.

June 24 can’t come soon enough for those waiting to enter Resorts World for the first time. Alongside the buzz surrounding its restaurants, nightlife and 5.5-acre pool complex boasting seven unique pool experiences, the resort’s entertainment venue promises a luxury experience with unobstructed views, perfect for concerts and shows during the Vegas nights.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Sir Richard Branson’s brainchild, opened this spring and is “[w]here the cool kid’s kickback.” It calls itself “the hotel off the block” and is easy to find thanks to its proximity just a block off the Strip. Spend your day poolside at Elia Beach Club, opening June 10.

Live a Little, Try Something Different

Following a year of pandemic-related restrictions, Las Vegas — and sports fans — will finally be able to enjoy Allegiant Stadium, the new home to the Las Vegas Raiders, events and more. Located just off the Strip, Allegiant will allow visitors to attend special events including concerts, Pac-12 Championship Games, the Las Vegas Bowl, UNLV Football and more starting this summer.

This newly opened immersive playground has everything you can imagine and then a little bit more. From ax throwing and ziplines to exploring new realms — and even a bamboo volcano — this place has it all. Don’t forget the experiences, including Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and the popular The Fabulous Draganza variety show.

With Las Vegas officially set to “open open”, the city is buzzing ahead of the multi-Grammy award-winning singer’s upcoming residency inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. You might as well dive deep and drop a few coins for a legend because this one will sell out.

If you’re reading this, you know you want to go. Ready to make some moves? Learn more about building the perfect Las Vegas experience here.

This editorial is brought to you in partnership with Visit Las Vegas.