LA Plaza’s AfroLatinidad Exhibit Honors Afro-Latinx People Who Founded The City

The LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a Mexican-American museum that honors the historical contributions of Hispanic influential figures in the United States. The art center that opened in 2011 has a new exhibit that is honoring those of Afro-latinx heritage in Southern California. The Afrolatinidad: Mi Casa, My City exhibit includes different art mediums and artifacts of Afro-Latinx heritage.

The invitingly colorful gallery showcases different products and features that exist in Afro-Latinx families that grew up in the greater Los Angeles area. There are splashes of orange and yellow color that highlight the galleries descriptions and historical details that describe the Afro-Latinx experience.

This longstanding exhibit that started in February 2021 was curated by Walter Thompson-Hernández and Mariah Berlanga-Shevchuk. From stove tops to intimate photographs of Afro-Latinx families, the exhibit provides a holistic view of the vibrant culture that permeates throughout the city.

If you don’t want to visit the gallery, you can tour the exhibit virtually through a 3D virtual tour.

Opening night of the exhibit on February 22 featured guest performances from Afro-Latinx individuals that were showcasing different cultural practices, dances, and art forms. The exhibit discusses how Los Angeles was founded by Afro-Latinx people in 1781 and how the underrepresented ethnic group has an influential presence in the metropolitan city.

From Latin cuisine to Afro-Latinx fusion, Los Angeles is a melting pot of foreign communities that have made the city home for centuries. The exhibit has all the descriptions written in English and Spanish to make the gallery accessible for all those expecting to visit.

The importance of LA Plaza’s AfroLatinidad: Mi Casa, Mi City public exhibit is that it speaks about the erasure of this marginalized community that has existed in Los Angeles and California prior to its modern residents.

