Once again, social media went wild over TikTok food critic Keith Lee’s remarks regarding the eating scene in Washington, D.C. Lee made waves during his recent tour of the DMV area when he claimed that “all their restaurants are geared directly towards alcohol.” The self-proclaimed teetotaler continued, “If you don’t drink, it seems like it’s slim pickings.” These remarks, made while parked outside Cane on H Street NE, quickly went viral, drawing criticism from social media users and industry insiders.

Is The Washington DC Food Scene Centered Around Alcohol?

Todd Thrasher, a renowned bartender turned rum distiller, strongly disagreed with Lee’s assessment. “You can’t say a whole city sucks because you have to drink to eat. That’s an idiotic statement,” Thrasher told The Washington Post. He went on to list several restaurants he had recently visited without consuming alcohol, including Albi in Navy Yard and Mi Vida at the Wharf.

The Washington Post also reports that the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington quickly defended the city’s culinary scene. In a statement, they highlighted that Washington had the most restaurant openings per capita in the country last year, with 90% of the city’s restaurants being independently owned.

Some of Lee’s social media followers echoed his sentiments, with one commenting, “We are a very boozy city.” Others, however, were perplexed by his assertion. One viewer noted, “No one is forcing anyone to drink with their meal? It’s not like you can’t get great food without alcohol.”

Keith Lee Boasts DC’s Local Businesses

Despite the controversy, Lee’s visit has had a significant positive impact on some local businesses. Alex Kang, owner of Okonomi Asian Gill, reported a dramatic increase in sales following Lee’s review. “Yesterday was 400%, the day before was 300%, right now we’re already 120/130% over last week,” Kang told WUSA9. This phenomenon, dubbed “The Keith Lee Effect,” has also been observed in other cities. Lee’s reviews often draw large crowds to previously struggling restaurants, sometimes saving them from closure.